Look: Prominent Celebrity's Brittney Griner Message Going Viral

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Actor Vin Diesel is the latest celebrity to express public support for imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Diesel shared a picture of himself giving the thumbs up while courtside at an NBA game on his Instagram earlier today.

"I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas," he wrote in the caption.

Hundreds of members of the sports world and Hollywood entertainment industry have backed Griner since she was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February on drug charges.

Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison. After beginning her sentence in jail, she was recently transferred to a penal colony, which is known for being much harsher than normal prison in Russia.

Despite the groundswell of support for Griner in America, she will remain locked up unless the United States can come to terms on a prisoner exchange agreement with the Russian government.

Thus far, talks between the two nations have been fruitless.