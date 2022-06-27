Look: Prominent College Booster Responds To Wild Recruiting Rumor

MIAMI - OCTOBER 14: Miami Hurricanes players enter the field through a giant inflatable helmet before the game against the Florida International Panthers at the Orange Bowl on October 14, 2006 in Miami, Florida. Miami won 35-0. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Miami got a big-time commitment over the weekend in four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.

It's seen as a big win for first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, who's trying to get the program back on track this season.

However, there have been rumors that the quarterback agreed to a massive NIL deal to play for the Hurricanes. Those rumors have been shot down by Miami Booster John Ruiz.

"I have never spoken to Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada," Ruiz tweeted on Sunday night. "Mr. Caspino and I spoke about an unrelated player months ago and had a very professional and pleasant conversation. I respect him."

Rashada is the No. 5 player in his home state (California) and the No. 7 quarterback recruit in the country for the 2023 class per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He's also the No. 45 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.

Miami currently has the No. 34 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.