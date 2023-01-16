Look: Prominent College Football Coach Says He Might Leave Job

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Ed Reed isn't thrilled with the situation at Bethune-Cookman.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach went off on his HBCU school on social media over the weekend.

Reed, one of the best defensive players in NFL history, is not happy with the trash situation at the school, suggesting he should just leave the position, since he hasn't signed his contract yet.

“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !” Reed announced.

“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !”

Hopefully, Reed will get the situation figured out at Bethune-Cookman.

There are steps that need to be taken to get the program up a level, but hopefully Reed will be the person capable of doing that.