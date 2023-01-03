Look: Prominent Model Had 2-Word Reaction To Tom Brady's Win
On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a throwback performance from Tom Brady en route to an improbable comeback win.
Brady threw for over 430 yards and three passing touchdowns in the team's 30-24 win. With the win, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and will host a playoff game.
Brady's performance caught the attention of well-known model Veronika Rajek - again.
From the New York Post:
"“So beautiful,” Rajek remarked in the fourth quarter as Tampa Bay took a 22-21 lead. She then celebrated the new year after seeing the final score of 30-24.
“So now Happy New Year,” the model added in a separate Instagram Story.
Rajek made headlines earlier this season when she professed her love for the GOAT.
"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER," she wrote.
Brady certainly has plenty of supporters.