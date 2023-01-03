Look: Prominent Model Had 2-Word Reaction To Tom Brady's Win

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a throwback performance from Tom Brady en route to an improbable comeback win.

Brady threw for over 430 yards and three passing touchdowns in the team's 30-24 win. With the win, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and will host a playoff game.

Brady's performance caught the attention of well-known model Veronika Rajek - again.

From the New York Post:

"“So beautiful,” Rajek remarked in the fourth quarter as Tampa Bay took a 22-21 lead. She then celebrated the new year after seeing the final score of 30-24. “So now Happy New Year,” the model added in a separate Instagram Story.

Rajek made headlines earlier this season when she professed her love for the GOAT.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER," she wrote.

Brady certainly has plenty of supporters.