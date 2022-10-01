Look: Prominent SEC Coach Shoves One Of His Players

OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 17: General view of fans watching the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field November 17, 2007 in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU beat Mississippi 41-24. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is facing scrutiny for his handling of a player penalty this Saturday morning.

The Rebels are hosting the No. 7 Wildcats of Kentucky at Vaught Hemingway Stadium today.

On the opening drive, Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg committed a costly false start penalty on fourth and one close to midfield. Kiffin had no other choice than to punt the ball away.

Kiffin erupted at Trigg on the sideline and even gave him a shove. The video is now circulating on social media.

"About as animated as you’ll see Lane Kiffin. Gives Michael Trigg a shove after his false start spoiled Ole Miss’ 4th down attempt," said Connor O'Gara.

Fans aren't pleased with Lane Kiffin's over-the-top decision.

"Lane Kiffin just shoved his own player. Dude is an absolute clown. The shoved player should get a chance to shove him back. Maybe, just maybe, we shouldn't glorify sports coaches and let them get away with garbage like that," a fan said on Twitter.

"@ESPNCFB Lane Kiffin may have just cost himself dearly with that big shove of a player! Not a good look!" another fan wrote on social media.

Former Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended and eventually fired for shoving and hitting one of his players during a game. This situation isn't as extreme.

However, it will be interesting if Ole Miss has anything to say about Kiffin's actions.