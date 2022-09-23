Look: Protester Lit His Arm On Fire At Tennis Match
Hours before Roger Federer's final professional match, a protester decided to light his arm on fire at the Laver Cup. No, we're not kidding.
The protester ran onto the court and lit his arm on fire, delaying the second set between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.
According to the Associated Press, the protester was wearing a white T-shirt that had a message about private jets on it.
Laver Cup organizers said the protester has "been arrested." The police are now handling this situation.
Tsitsipas commented on this incident following his 6-2, 6-1 victory over Schwartzman.
"It came out of nowhere. ... I never had an incident like this happen on court,” Tsitsipas said, via the Associated Press. “I hope he’s all right.”
Hopefully, a similar incident doesn't unfold during Federer's final match. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will team up with Rafael Nadal for an exciting doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.