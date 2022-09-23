Look: Protester Lit His Arm On Fire At Tennis Match

A protester invades the court, appearing to set his arm alight during the singles game between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 23, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Hours before Roger Federer's final professional match, a protester decided to light his arm on fire at the Laver Cup. No, we're not kidding.

The protester ran onto the court and lit his arm on fire, delaying the second set between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.

According to the Associated Press, the protester was wearing a white T-shirt that had a message about private jets on it.

Laver Cup organizers said the protester has "been arrested." The police are now handling this situation.

Tsitsipas commented on this incident following his 6-2, 6-1 victory over Schwartzman.

"It came out of nowhere. ... I never had an incident like this happen on court,” Tsitsipas said, via the Associated Press. “I hope he’s all right.”

Hopefully, a similar incident doesn't unfold during Federer's final match. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will team up with Rafael Nadal for an exciting doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.