Look: Punishment Request For Alabama's Nick Saban Revealed

It's safe to say that Texas A&M were pretty upset with Nick Saban over the recent comments he made about the team "buying recruits." They were so upset that they apparently requested some pretty harsh punishments.

According to On3 Sports, Texas A&M president Katherine Banks and director of athletics Ross Bjork sent a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, requesting a litany of punishments for Saban. The two demanded that Saban publicly apologize to Texas A&M - but also wanted a little bit more.

Banks and Bjork said that while an apology would be "a good starting point," the SEC should consider "monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban." In other words, a fine and a suspension.

“Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC. We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated," the letter said.

"A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban."

The SEC ultimately went in another direction, reprimanding both Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Should Saban start using language like that again, perhaps the SEC will hit back a little bit harder.

But it seems doubtful that a suspension will happen over a public war of words.