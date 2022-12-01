Look: Purdue Fans Not Happy With Bowl Game Report

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl traditionally takes the winner of the Big Ten Championship game if that team doesn't make the College Football Playoff field.

Unranked Purdue is set to face off against No. 2 Michigan in this year's title game. But even if the Boilermakers mount a shocking upset victory, the Rose Bowl reportedly has another preference for its New Years Six matchup.

CBS Sports insider Jerry Palm reports that the Rose Bowl committee could pass up on the Boilermakers even if they win this weekend.

If the Rose Bowl passes up on a Big Ten-champion Purdue team, it would be the first time an available conference champion wouldn't be in the bowl game since Indiana in 1945.

Purdue fans are understandably upset by these reports.

"So. Much. Dis. Re. Spect," one fan wrote.

"This can’t be true… could it? COULD IT?" another added.

"Everyone trying to keep from admitting that Purdue football is good," another said.

These reports from Palm have to be false. According to the Rose Bowl's own website, the historic bowl game is contractually required to take the Big Ten champion if they're available.

The 2023 Rose Bowl Game is contractually obligated to feature the Pac-12 Conference Champion and the Big Ten Conference Champion. The contract, known as a tri-party agreement, is between the Tournament of Roses, Big Ten and Pac-12.

If Purdue loses, the Rose Bowl is not required to take the conference championship runner up.

If the expected result (a Michigan win) goes down this weekend, the Rose Bowl has a couple of high-profile options to take the field in Pasadena. The "Granddaddy of Them All" reportedly prefers No. 8 Penn State as its Big Ten pick over No. 5 Ohio State, which played in last year's game.

Michigan and Purdue will play in the Big Ten Championship game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.