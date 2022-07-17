Look: Purdue Football Reveals Awesome Throwback Helmets

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Purdue Boilermakers have gone through a number of logo changes through the years. But this season their football team will be paying homage to a fan favorite with a throwback helmet.

On Sunday, Purdue unveiled the helmet they'll be wearing for their Homecoming Game on September 24 against Florida Atlantic.

It depicts one of the earliest incarnations of Purdue's mascot "Purdue Pete," with a football in one hand and a sledgehammer on the other.

Purdue posed the question whether it's the "Best throwback helmet ever?" Judging from the response, it's up there.

Purdue fans on Twitter are showing the image all kinds of love in the replies and retweets. And just about everyone is begging for the school to start selling mini replicas this season.

The Purdue Boilermakers have won national championships in golf and women's basketball through the years.

Their accomplishments include nearly a dozen bowl wins, seven Big Ten football championships, two trips to the men's Final Four, three trips to the women's Final Four and dozens of conference titles in other sports.

Purdue Pete has been the Purdue mascot for nearly all of them. And he's going to get special recognition on the football field this year.

Is the Purdue throwback helmet the best one being released this college football season? Where does it rank among the Big Ten helmets throughout history?