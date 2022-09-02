Look: Purdue Player's Gross Moment Went Viral Last Night
Midway through the fourth quarterback of Thursday night's matchup against Penn State, Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson snagged an interception and ran it back for a 72-yard, go-ahead pick six.
The lengthly sprint and overwhelming excitement of a rocking Ross-Ade Stadium clearly got the best of Jefferson.
The senior DB went hands on knees and unleashed a gnarly puke after celebrating the defensive play of the game.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford avenged this interception with a masterful game-winning drive — connecting with KeyVone Lee for a 12-yard, go-ahead touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining in the contest.
This thrilling Week 1 game was the perfect introduction to what should an exciting 2022 college football season.
Purdue will get a shot at redemption when it welcomes Indiana State next weekend. Penn State will look to continue its success against Ohio in Week 2.