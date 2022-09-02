Look: Purdue Player's Gross Moment Went Viral Last Night

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Midway through the fourth quarterback of Thursday night's matchup against Penn State, Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson snagged an interception and ran it back for a 72-yard, go-ahead pick six.

The lengthly sprint and overwhelming excitement of a rocking Ross-Ade Stadium clearly got the best of Jefferson.

The senior DB went hands on knees and unleashed a gnarly puke after celebrating the defensive play of the game.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford avenged this interception with a masterful game-winning drive — connecting with KeyVone Lee for a 12-yard, go-ahead touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining in the contest.

This thrilling Week 1 game was the perfect introduction to what should an exciting 2022 college football season.

Purdue will get a shot at redemption when it welcomes Indiana State next weekend. Penn State will look to continue its success against Ohio in Week 2.