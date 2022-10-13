Look: Purdue Reveals Special Uniform For Nebraska Game

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Purdue Boilermakers are breaking out some special uniforms for Saturday's home matchup against Nebraska.

On Thursday, the program announced that the Boilermakers football squad will be rocking gold jerseys in a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.

"Ross-Ade is sold out, so we're breaking the GOLD out," the team wrote on Twitter.

After a shaky start to the season, Purdue has now won each of its last three games — including an away victory over No. 21 Minnesota. The team is now 4-2 on the year after notching early-season losses to Penn State and Syracuse.

Nebraska also has some momentum on its side. Following their disastrous start to the year, the Cornhuskers have now notched two straight wins under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

This conference matchup will decide who takes second place in the Big Ten West. Both Nebraska and Purdue currently sit at 2-1 in conference play.

Saturday's game will kickoff in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET.