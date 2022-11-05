Look: Purdue's Train Stalled On The Field Before Game

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Before every home game, the Purdue Boilermakers run out onto the field alongside a mini train. Before today's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes, that tradition suffered a serious hitch.

The train stalled at the 15-yard line as it made its way across the field at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Take a look at the unfortunate blunder here:

Purdue's struggles continued into the game. The Boilermakers are trailing the Hawkeyes 17-0 in the first half of today's contest.

Like the pregame train, the Purdue offense has completely stalled.

Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell has just 92 passing yards and two interceptions. The team has just 134 yards of total offense on the day.

Purdue is 5-3 on the year, winning four of its last five games.