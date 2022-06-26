Look: 'Putt Of The Year' Made On PGA Champions Tour

Tim Petrovic had one heck of a putt during the PGA Champions Tour on Sunday.

Petrovic had a four-over score heading into this hole and needed to sink this putt in order to stay at that score.

At first, the ball went way past the hole but it then slowly crept back and ended up going in the hole. It's a true "putt of the year" candidate.

Petrovic has no chance of winning this event on Sunday, but this is still a shot that he'll talk about for the rest of his life.

He even spoke to the media after he made the putt and said that if he tried this shot 100 more times, he'd never make it.

Petrovic is currently tied for 43rd place in the event with a seven-over score through 13 holes.

Padraig Harrington currently leads the event with an 11-under score. He's set to tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET.