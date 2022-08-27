Look: Quarterback Had Unfortunate Moment During First Game Of Season

A pick-six is not how any quarterback wants to start the college football season.

But in Austin Peay's 2022 debut vs. Western Kentucky, Governors QB Mike DiLiello tossed a very unfortunate interception in his own territory to push WKU's lead to 11.

The offensive miscommunication got some reaction from the CFB world.

"I mean, that's just really bad football," one user commented.

"Dude turned on the wind mills!" another laughed.

"Nothing more exciting!!!!! (Says the wife of a D-Coordinator)," tweeted ESPN's Jeannine Edwards.

"QB went down like a Scooby Doo villain," replied Wes Blankenship.

"Buddy, the QB had himself a sequence," said Adam Kramer.

DiLiello's pick was his second of the day.

That said, Austin Peay has clawed itself back into this one, down 21-20 in the third.