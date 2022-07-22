Look: Quarterback Rankings Released For Madden NFL 23

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

EA Sports has released the quarterback ratings for each signal caller in the upcoming edition of its iconic video game series "Madden."

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady sits atop the list at No. 1 followed by back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the next generation of superstar QBs: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Here's a top-14 list complete with number ratings:

Tom Brady: 97 Aaron Rodgers: 96 Patrick Mahomes: 95 Josh Allen: 92 Joe Burrow: 90 Dak Prescott: 89 Justin Herbert: 88 Russell Wilson: 87 Lamar Jackson: 87 Matthew Stafford: 85 Kyler Murray: 84 Deshaun Watson: 84 Derek Carr: 83 Ryan Tannehill: 83

With video game ratings like this, there are always going to be external factors that influence the final decision. It's important to remember that these numbers ultimately have no effect on the upcoming NFL season.

Though there are several quarterbacks arguably more talented than Brady at this point in his career, his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time in what could be his final season no doubt plays a significant role in his No. 1 ranking.

