Look: Quay Walker Apologizes For What Happened Sunday Night

Just six days removed from a trainer saving a life on the field, Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game for shoving a member of the Lions medical staff on the field.

After Detroit's D'Andre Swift was injured on a two-yard run, the athletic trainer attempted to move Walker out of the way slightly so he could tend to the Lions running back. Which the 22-year-old LB seemed to take offense to:

On Monday morning, Walker took to Twitter to apologize for his actions. Admitting, "I was wrong!"

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I've made and I'm definitely paying for it now.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was extremely disappointed in Walker's behavior following the 20-16 loss.

Telling reporters, “I have a much higher standard for our players than to do something silly like that. We've had a guy ejected twice. I don't think I’ve ever seen that in my career. I take that very personally. It is unacceptable.”