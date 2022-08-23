Look: Racy Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Video Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 23: Basketball star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union greet fans during a break in the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's safe to say Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are enjoying themselves on vacation.

On Monday, Union posted a video on Instagram of them joking around on a yacht in Spain. At one point during the brief clip, Wade pretends to bite her backside.

This post from Union already has over 357,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

The caption for Union's post said, "Rich Spirit #WadeWorldTour2022."

Union's followers can't get enough of this video.

"Love ya'll love for each other," one person commented. "Amazing real couple goals."

"They're the absolute cutest," another person wrote.

Wade and Union will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary next Tuesday.

Perhaps there'll be more PDA-filled photos and videos coming soon from Union. After all, the "Wade World Tour" isn't over yet.