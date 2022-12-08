Look: Racy World Cup Fan Has Message For Those Worried

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Ivana Knoll looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Croatian soccer super fan Ivana Knoll has developed some serious internet fame for the support of her team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Knoll's outfit choices, the reason for her fame, have also sparked controversy at this year's international tournament.

Visitors of Qatar were asked to respect the local culture. Some believe her scant outfits could be viewed as disrespectful. Others worry that they could even put her in danger.

During a television interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday, Knoll addressed these concerns.

Morgan asked the Miami-based model if she's experienced an "resistance" from the Qatari people.

"No, to be honest. I've been very surprised, very happy, they [the Qataris] accept my clothing," Knoll said. "Women, men, kids take pictures with me."

"Many people are here from other countries," she added. "I didn't have any bad reactions [to my outfits]."

Croatia will face off against Brazil in a win-or-go-home match tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Knoll will no doubt be in attendance.