Look: Racy World Cup Fan Has Message For Those Worried
Croatian soccer super fan Ivana Knoll has developed some serious internet fame for the support of her team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Knoll's outfit choices, the reason for her fame, have also sparked controversy at this year's international tournament.
Visitors of Qatar were asked to respect the local culture. Some believe her scant outfits could be viewed as disrespectful. Others worry that they could even put her in danger.
During a television interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday, Knoll addressed these concerns.
Morgan asked the Miami-based model if she's experienced an "resistance" from the Qatari people.
"No, to be honest. I've been very surprised, very happy, they [the Qataris] accept my clothing," Knoll said. "Women, men, kids take pictures with me."
"Many people are here from other countries," she added. "I didn't have any bad reactions [to my outfits]."
Croatia will face off against Brazil in a win-or-go-home match tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Knoll will no doubt be in attendance.