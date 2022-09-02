Look: Rafael Nadal Hit Himself In Nose With Racquet Last Night

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal topped Fabio Fognini in four sets yesterday to advance to the third round of his section in the U.S. Open. But he had a little incident on the court.

During the fourth set, Nadal accidentally hit himself in the nose with a lot of force. It was so bad that he started bleeding and had to step off to the side for about five minutes to get it treated.

Footage showed that the incident happened after a swing of his racket bounced off the clay and right onto his nose. He instantly reeled back and stepped off the clay for treatment.

It looked to only be a small cut, but from the look on Nadal's face it was causing him a lot of discomfort. A medical timeout was called, but when Nadal finally did get back onto the court, he was greeted by a thunderous applause.

The clip has one viral with over 121,000 views since last night.

Fans came out in support of Nadal, hoping that he's okay after what looked like a pretty nasty injury. But it only took him about four more points to seal the deal.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is now set to face France's Richard Gasquet in the third round. But there are plenty of players still out there itching to keep Nadal from winning his 23rd.

Will Rafael Nadal offer up any bigger highlights this tournament?