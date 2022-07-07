Look: Raiders Make NFL History With Latest Executive Hire

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have made NFL history with their most recent executive hire.

On Thursday, the trailblazing organization hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as its new president — making her the first Black woman in league history at that role.

Morgan, a former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman, was announced as the team's new president in a letter sent out to Raiders employees. The letter was obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in the letter. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Morgan will be the third woman and third African American to serve as president of an NFL franchise. An official news conference announcing her hiring is expected Thursday afternoon at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders' president position has been vacant since interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired back in May. Ventrelle claims he was fired by the team for alerting the NFL of an alleged hostile work environment within the organization.

Morgan addressed these concerns in the letter.

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” she said. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”