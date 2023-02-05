Look: Raiders Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Derek Carr

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Derek Carr's days as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be numbered by his own admission. It's a reality that's apparently become hard for one Raiders star to accept.

Speaking to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby admitted that Carr's status with the Raiders is "bittersweet." He said that it's tough to see Carr and the organization seemingly moving in different directions but accepted that it's "part of this business."

“Honestly, it’s just bittersweet,” Crosby said, via NFL.com. “He’s always been a great friend of mine ever since I got in the league. I got a ton of love for him. But right now, for both sides — for the organization, for D.C. — everybody’s going in different directions. That’s the tough part of this business. There’s a lot of emotions to it when you got friends, and real family friends, things like that, going other places. But D.C.’s going to be just fine. He’s going to do well wherever he goes. And we’re going to continue growing as a team, as well. So, we’re fired up for the future.”

Carr said a formal goodbye to the Raiders in a statement released at the end of the season. He then added tons of fuel to the fire by hinting at his impending departure during the leadup to the Pro Bowl Games.

Derek Carr has been the Raiders' starting quarterback since his 2014 rookie season and is the franchise's all-time leading passer.

However, the team is going to be forced to cut or trade Carr due to salary cap issues. And by the looks of things, Carr won't be coming back no matter what.

It will be the end of an era of relative stability at quarterback if and when Carr leaves.

Who will be the Raiders' starting quarterback moving forward?