The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Rally Happening For College Football Head Coach Today

Auburn's Toomer's Corner.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Auburn Tigers fans celebrate at Toomer's Corner after the Iron Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A rally is happening for a college football head coach on the hot seat on Sunday.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin is believed to be on the hot seat. Multiple reports have suggested that the SEC program is looking to make a change at the head coaching position.

Harsin, who is coming off his first season at Auburn after leaving Boise State, does have some support among the fan base.

On Sunday, a rally among some Auburn fans is taking place at Toomer’s Corner.

Harsin, 45, went 6-7 in his first season leading the Auburn program. The Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn and hired the former Boise State head coach ahead of the 2021 season.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Harsin at Auburn, but the Tigers are clearly considering a change.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.