Look: Rally Happening For College Football Head Coach Today

A rally is happening for a college football head coach on the hot seat on Sunday.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin is believed to be on the hot seat. Multiple reports have suggested that the SEC program is looking to make a change at the head coaching position.

Harsin, who is coming off his first season at Auburn after leaving Boise State, does have some support among the fan base.

On Sunday, a rally among some Auburn fans is taking place at Toomer’s Corner.

A couple dozen Auburn fans, and more trickling in, are gathering at Toomer’s Corner for a rally in support of Bryan Harsin, whose future as head coach remains up in the air. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) February 6, 2022

“No Harsin, no peace!” one supporter just shouted, as a car drove through the intersection and honked in support. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) February 6, 2022

Harsin, 45, went 6-7 in his first season leading the Auburn program. The Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn and hired the former Boise State head coach ahead of the 2021 season.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Harsin at Auburn, but the Tigers are clearly considering a change.