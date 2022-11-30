Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes.

According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank.

The Rams were originally viewed as an overwhelming favorite to re-sign Beckham after they won a Super Bowl together earlier this year. Despite that initial hope, a new deal never materialized.

Earlier this year, the veteran wide receiver went public about his failed contract negotiations with the Rams. He revealed that the team wouldn't commit to him with with a longterm contract that he was looking for.

With the Rams out of the picture, Beckham is slated to visit with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants before he makes his long-awaited free-agent decision.