Look: Rams Issue Statement About Sean McVay

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After tons of speculations and rumors pointing every which way, head coach Sean McVay has made an official decision on his future with the Los Angeles Rams.

In a quick statement released on Twitter, the Rams announced that McVay will be returning to the team for the 2023 season. "Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the team said.

The tweet is going viral with tons of Rams fans expressing their excitement at having the Super Bowl champion coming back.

2022 was the first losing season of McVay's career. The team went just 5-12 after winning the Super Bowl the year before - one of the worst follow up seasons to a world title win in NFL history.

That bad season combined with persistent rumors that McVay is burned out led many to believe that McVay would step down this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams are certainly better off with McVay than without him though. He's one of the most innovative offensive minds in football with four top 10 offenses in six seasons as a head coach.

The Rams have been a factory for producing offensive coaches who have gone on to do great things elsewhere as well - thanks in no small part to McVay's tutelage.

If the Rams can just get healthy, they have a very good chance of being a title contender in 2023.