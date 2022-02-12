Look: Rams Player Suggests He’ll Retire If Team Wins Super Bowl

With the retirement of Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is now the oldest active player in the league.

Through 16 seasons, 235 starts and two All-Pro appearances, the 40-year-old lineman has accomplished pretty much everything you could hope for in an NFL career. But, there’s still one more thing he could check off his list before his well-deserved retirement.

During his media availability today, Whitworth was asked if he would retire if the Rams win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

“What an unreal way to walk off. I don’t think there’s anything else I would have to do,” he said, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Whitworth suffered knee and ankle injuries during the Rams’ Wild Card win over the Arizona Cardinals. After missing the team’s divisional round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was able to return to the field for their NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

A win in tomorrow’s Super Bowl would certainly be an excellent way to bookmark an incredible NFL career.