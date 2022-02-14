The Spun

Look: Rams Player Welcomes Child Into World After Super Bowl

Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp of the Rams celebrate a touchdown.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a touchdown with Van Jefferson #12 following a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had two life-changing victories on Sunday night.

First, Jefferson caught four passes for 23 yards to help the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl 56. Shortly thereafter, the talented wide receiver was on his way to the hospital.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the big game. She was raced to the hospital, as was Jefferson once the Rams secured the victory. Their child was born shortly thereafter.

Jefferson won’t ever forget Sunday, Feb. 13 in 2022. We’d be no one has ever become a Super Bowl champion and dad to a second child on the same day. Congrats Van Jefferson!

“A Super Bowl ring and a new baby for Van Jefferson,” tweeted ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “February 13, 2022 – what a day for the Rams receiver!”

Van Jefferson didn’t have much time to celebrate Super Bowl 56. He was on his way to the hospital almost immediately after the game.

“Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now. Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor,” tweeted Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

What a day for Jefferson. He’s going to remember it for a long time.

