Look: Ranking Names 'Easiest' Coaching Jobs In College Football

Over the past few months, the Twitter account Big Game Boomer has produced a number of controversial rankings.

Well, another one has been added to that growing list. Earlier this morning, the account attempted to rank the easiest head coaching jobs in college football.

Without any context as to what makes the job easy, the list is very subjective - which has led to plenty of outcry on social media. Let's make our way through the top five.

LSU is listed as the easiest head coach job, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, USC and then Clemson rounding out the top five.

Here's the full list.

It's easy to point to LSU as the easiest job in college football when two seemingly mediocre coaches won a national title there. However, their Les Miles nor Ed Orgeron stuck around for very long.

As for USC, the Trojans have been an afterthought in college football for years. If it's such an easy job, why aren't they doing better?

The football world has many questions about this list.