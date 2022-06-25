Look: Rankings Name Best Helmet In College Football

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Ohio State University football team has a really nice look to it. In fact, the Buckeyes have the best helmets in the sport, according to a new set of rankings.

A top-25 list of college football's best helmets has been strung together by 247Sports. The Buckeyes' lid tops the rankings.

The Ohio State football helmet comes in base grey with a scarlet-and-white stripe down the center. By the end of the season, most of the helmets are decorated with stickers displaying the leaves of a buckeye. It's a pretty sweet look by the time bowl season rolls around.

Meanwhile, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami and Alabama round out the top five of 247Sports' rankings.

It's a bit surprising both the Nittany Lions and Crimson Tide crack the top five. With all due respect, both helmets are pretty bland.

A number of classic helmet looks make the top 10, including Michigan's, Texas', LSU's, Florida State's and USC's.

Surprisingly, Oregon's helmet checks in at No. 12, behind Arkansas at No. 11. The Ducks have hundreds of helmets, so it's tough to pick just one. But it's a bit surprising Oregon isn't higher up on the list. Typically the Ducks crack the top five of any uniform or helmet rankings.

