Look: Rankings Name Most 'Annoying' NFL Fan Base

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have landed another honor.

Their fanbase has been named the most annoying NFL fanbase in the country, per a new rankings list.

The New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs round out the top five.

The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens round out the rest of the list.

This is hardly surprising, given how Philly's fanbase is always at or near the top when these kinds of rankings come out each year.

There's been a long history of other fanbases not being welcome at Lincoln Financial Field each season.

We'll have to see if the Eagles will top these rankings again when they come out next year.