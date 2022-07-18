Look: Rankings Name The Worst Road Uniform In The NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ryan Tannehill #17 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It's that time of year when the different NFL uniforms get ranked from worst to best.

This time, the away uniforms in the NFL got ranked by For The Win and the worst one (at least to Christian D'Andrea) is the Titans uniform.

The Titans wear blue helmets with white jerseys and blue pants and he D'Andrea can't stand it.

"No thank you. To all of this," D'Andrea writes.

Tennessee didn't see a lot of success in those uniforms this past season. The Titans were 1-3 while wearing them with their only win coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The losses came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots.

Perhaps if the Titans have more success in those uniforms this season, they won't be ranked as one of the worst in the league.