Look: Rankings Name "Worst" Rivalry In College Football

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes in for a touchdown as a breaks a tackle by Malik Foreman #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There's always a lot of talk about the best rivalries in college football, but what about the worst ones?

Thanks to "Big Bame Boomer" on Twitter, we finally had some rankings that showcase what the worst rivalries are. The worst rivalry according to this ranking is Illinois-Ohio State.

This has been a series that's been dominated by the Buckeyes for the last 15 years. In fact, the Fighting Illini haven't won against the Buckeyes since 2007. They're 30-69-4 all-time against the Bucks.

The second spot belongs to the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry. This is a game that's always nationally broadcasted on CBS each season, but it has the same result.

Alabama has won 15 in a row in the series starting back in 2007.

Duke-North Carolina, Colorado-Utah, and Cincinnati-Miami (Ohio). North Carolina has won five of the last eight games in the series and is 63-40-4 all-time against Duke.

The Colorado-Utah series may be close in the overall head-to-head but lately, it's been all Utah. Utah has won nine of the last 10 games in the series.

Cincinnati has also owned Miami (Ohio) as of late as the latter hasn't won a game in the series since 2005.

