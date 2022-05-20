Look: Rapper Signs Professional Basketball Contract

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole performs at halftime during the 68th NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

J. Cole is signing a pro basketball contract in a Canadian basketball league.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, J. Cole is signing with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

This will be his second straight year playing professionally. Training camp beings this week and the season opener will start on May. 26.

J. Cole spent the 2021 season with the Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League. He played three games with them and averaged close to two points and two rebounds per game.

He played his high school basketball at Terry Sanford down in North Carolina and also walked on to St. John's when he was a sophomore.

He's also made an appearance during an NBA All-Star Game. He played in the Celebrity Game in 2012.