Look: Rare Michael Jordan Memorabilia Was Stolen

Over the holiday weekend, some valuable Michael Jordan merchandise was reportedly stolen.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, a Chicago memorabilia shop was burglarized on Memorial Day. The alleged thieves ran off with rare sports cards - including high-priced 1986 Michael Jordan rookie cards.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the store was robbed on May 31 at 3:44 AM. A male suspect allegedly removed metal bars from the business and broke in through a back window before running away with the merchandise.

Here's more, via TMZ Sports:

The business's owner, Ronnie Holloway, released video from inside of the store at the time of the theft this week -- showing a man behind the counter rummaging through a ton of sports cards. Holloway tells TMZ Sports the suspect got away with over $100k worth of merchandise ... including an unopened Fleer packet of MJ rookie cards -- which he says is worth $25k alone. Holloway added that other rare cards of Babe Ruth, Larry Bird, Jackie Robinson and Walter Payton were also taken.

"These are high-end cards," Holloway said. "Trying to replace it is gonna be hard -- vintage cards can't be replaced."

Hopefully the business owner is able to recoup either the merchandise or the insurance money to help cover the cost of the theft.