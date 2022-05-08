Look: Rare Public Sighting From Michael Jordan Sunday

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 26: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan isn't known for mingling in crowds these days and rarely make public appearances outside of supporting some of the many teams and businesses he owns. But today is a special occasion.

The first-ever Formula One Miami Grand Prix is just a few hours away and some of the biggest celebrities in sports and entertainment are in attendance. His Airness is one of the many attendees at Hard Rock Stadium for the event.

A video shows Jordan making his way into the stadium surrounded by swarming fans. He had an entire ring of security around him.

Michael Jordan's presence at the event probably shouldn't be much of a surprise. He was recently pictured having dinner with Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly in Miami.

But he's not the only celebrity in attendance at the event. Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, DJ Khaled, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Ashton Kutcher are there too.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first-ever Formula One event to be held in the city of Miami. It's only the 10th city in America to host an event on the circuit.

The sport has grown so big over the past few years that even Michael Jordan can't stay away from it.

Which other big name celebrities will we see at the Miami Grand Prix today?

The event begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.