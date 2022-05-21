Look: Ratings Are In For The PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 PGA Championship drew huge numbers over the weekend.

According to ESPN PR, the network's first round telecast scored its largest viewership in two decades. The 1.5 million average audience is the largest since 2002, peaking at 1.7 million fans tuning in around 4:45 PM ET.

Additionally, the debut of ESPN's new alternate golf telecast featuring the newly-signed Joe Buck and Michael Collins drew 684,000 sets of eyes in the first hour. Marking an 80 percent increase from that timeslot in 2021.

As far was which city tuned in the most to Thursday's PGA Championship in Tulsa, Las Vegas was the top market recorded a 1.4 metered market rating.

Followed by: Atlanta, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Boston rounding out the top-five.

As for why the numbers spiked this year, it very well could be that Tiger Woods still moves the needle for the sport of golf.

And it certainly doesn't hurt to have an opening round group of Tiger, Rory and Jordan Spieth.

As it stands Saturday, American Will Zalatoris tops the leaderboard at 9-under.