Look: Ravens Had All-Pro Return To Practice Field Today

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A welcome sight for members of the Ravens Flock everywhere, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was spotted on the practice field Monday.

Stanley has played in just seven games over the past two seasons, suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 and having to shut it down just one game into 2021.

Fans loved seeing the former sixth overall pick back to doing what he does best.

"I'm so happy," one user replied.

"I’m praying that Ronnie stays healthy all season," another said.

"Let’s goooo," another fan tweeted.

"THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE."

Stanley is currently listed as the Ravens starting left tackle and is questionable Sunday's game vs. the Jets.