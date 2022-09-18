Look: Ravens Pay Tribute To 2 Late Former Players Before Today's Game

The Baltimore Ravens are having their home opener against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium today, but the occasion was marked by a rather somber atmosphere before the game.

Prior to the game, the Ravens honored two former players who passed away during the 2022 offseason: Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson.

The Ravens showed a video highlight package to celebrate the life of Siragusa, who helped lead the team to their first Super Bowl win in 2000. They also paid tribute to Ferguson, who played all three of his NFL seasons with the team.

Ferguson passed away in June at the age of 25. Siragusa passed away the very next day age of 55.

Tony Siragusa went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 1990 and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He played seven seasons in Indy before signing with the Ravens in 1997.

During his time in Baltimore he gained a reputation for needing multiple blockers, giving other members of the defense a chance to make big plays.

Jaylon Ferguson was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft after a standout career at Louisiana Tech. He had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.

Now the two will be remembered forever by the fans who got to be there for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The game is being played on CBS.