Look: Ravens Players Mock Russell Wilson On Plane Ride Back Home

Justin Tucker was having the time of his life on the ride home after the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Tucker was on Marlon Humphrey's Instagram Live and made a funny joke about Lamar Jackson before mocking Russell Wilson.

“What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard Lamar is gonna be leading us in high knees. Flock nation, let’s fly," Tucker said.

The last sentence is a shot at Wilson since he usually ends his press conferences with, "Broncos country, let's ride." He's retired that line for now since the Broncos have lost five of their first seven games to start this season.

As for the Ravens, they've won two in a row and are in first place in the AFC North with a 5-3 record.

They'll look to make it three in a row when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7 after they have a mini-bye.