Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference.

After the game, Dobbins sounded off to the media as he was upset that he didn't get the ball on Huntley's fumble. He's also tired of being held back.

Dobbins only rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries while also catching four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. 13 carries just isn't enough for Dobbins, especially when he's healthy.

This kind of comment could lead to an offensive coordinator change as Ravens fans have been fed up with Greg Roman throughout the season.

The Ravens will also have to deal with the contract talks for Lamar Jackson as that noise is only going to get louder.

It's going to be an interesting offseason in Baltimore.