Look: Ravens Star Not Happy With His Sister's Comment

Marlon Humphrey's sister was checking out a Cincinnati Bengals player before Sunday night's Ravens-Bengals playoff game.

Humphrey's sister Breona was looking at Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard just hours before the game and liked what she saw.

"Wow, Sam Hubbard (is) kinda fine," she tweeted.

Marlon ended up seeing this tweet and explained why Breona was the reason the Ravens lost.

"See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood. I want emancipation," Humphrey tweeted.

The best part about this is that Hubbard's fourth-quarter touchdown was the difference in the game. He scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble at the two-yard line and took it 98 yards for a touchdown.

The Bengals are now moving on to the AFC Divisional Round to play the Buffalo Bills while the Ravens' season is over.

Breona will now have to think twice before giving a compliment to an opposing player.