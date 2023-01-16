Look: Ravens Star Predicts If Lamar Jackson Will Return

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens trains during the Baltimore Ravens Training Camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 17, 2020 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens players held their exit interviews today after their season ended in the playoffs last night. The question on everyone's minds was the status and future of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While some players were more forthcoming than others, Ravens All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was optimistic about Jackson's hopes of returning to the team. Stanley told reporters that he is confident that a deal with Jackson will be done and doesn't think that the money is as big of an issue as people think it is.

The Ravens tackle also expressed hope that Jackson will be in Baltimore for as long as he is. “I hope he’s playing here as long as I am," Stanley said.

Unfortunately for Ronnie Stanley that might wind up being nothing more than wishful thinking. There's reportedly a chasm of difference between what the Ravens are willing to offer and what Lamar Jackson wants in terms of a new contract.

It's hard to tell where Lamar Jackson's leverage with the team sits now after the Ravens' playoff performance yesterday. Outside of an insane fumble recovery touchdown on par with the Miracle at the Meadowlands, the Ravens were actually pretty close to upsetting the Bengals last night.

On the other hand, maybe the Ravens would have won the game decisively if Jackson were on the field yesterday. We'll never know for sure.

We certainly won't know what the future has in store for Jackson until an extension or a trade is announced.