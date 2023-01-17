Look: Ravens Veteran Has Message For Team's Front Office

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 11: Calais Campbell #93 of the Baltimore Ravens huddles with Justin Madubuike #92 and Derek Wolfe #95 before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It was another unfortunate ending to a season for the Baltimore Ravens.

Just one year after star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the team's last six games, the same thing happened again this season. He missed those games after suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4.

Last year, his injury resulted in the Ravens missing the playoffs, but they were able to make the playoffs this season. They gave the Cincinnati Bengals everything they had, but they lost 24-17.

With the offseason underway, all eyes now turn to the team's front office as they look to try and sign Jackson to a long-term deal.

If it were up to star pass rusher Calais Campbell, he wouldn't hesitate to pay him.

"You can't let a guy like him go," Campbell said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I know it’s football, and there’s always some new exciting toy, new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a for-sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it’s in the best interests of the Ravens’ organization to give him a long-term contract, make him our guy.”

Jackson reportedly wants a deal that is mostly or fully guaranteed, especially after Deshaun Watson just got a fully guaranteed one from the Cleveland Browns.

This storyline will be a fascinating one to follow once the full offseason gets underway.