Look: Reason For Gisele Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Revealed

On Saturday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed the one thing he dislikes about living in Florida: the lack of seasons. Brady, who played in New England for 20 years, admitted that he’s missing fall right now.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, had a suggestion.

“Time for a trade?” she tweeted.

Time for a trade? https://t.co/V1m4EHpUvX — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 16, 2021

She was joking, of course, but it still prompted NFL fans to have some fun on social media.

Sunday afternoon, a further reason for the tweet has been revealed. It was a setup for an endorsement by Brady and his wife.

Well played, Tom and Gisele.

The Buccaneers are coming off a Thursday night win over the Eagles. Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia, 28-22, on Thursday evening.

Brady and Co. will return to the field next weekend against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.