Look: Rece Davis Signed A Fan's Forehead This Morning

App State brought the energy for Saturday's first ever edition of ESPN's College GameDay from Boone, North Carolina.

Mountaineer fans camped out early in the morning to secure their spots for the iconic college football show — and the GameDay crew was clearly appreciative of all the love.

GameDay host Rece Davis gave an autograph on a fan's forehead.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

"It is wild at ⁦@AppState_FB for ⁦@CollegeGameDay signature moments," Davis wrote.

Each member of the GameDay crew and celebrity guest Luke Combs all picked the Mountaineers to take down visiting Troy in today's featured matchup.

App State earned the right to host GameDay after they took down No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station last weekend. The weekend before that, they narrowly fell to in-state rival North Carolina in a thrilling 63-61 season opener.

If the Mountaineers produce the expected outcome in today's matchup, Boone will be rocking late into the night.