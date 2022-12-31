Look: Rece Davis Suffered Slight Wardrobe Malfunction On College GameDay

Rece Davis and the College GameDay crew joked around on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field before today's highly-anticipated College Football Playoff matchups.

New GameDay addition Pat McAfee picked up Davis and hoisted him in the air.

These antics resulted in an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction for the longtime ESPN host.

"Aw man, you popped a button off my suit jacket. Can you believe that?" Davis said.

"That's why I don't wear them," McAfee responded.

Today's edition of College GameDay is the culmination of another successful year of the program's long-running history.

No. 2 Michigan will face off against No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will clash in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET.