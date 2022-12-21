Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country.

There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment.

On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision.

The five-star safety recruit originally reached for the Notre Dame hat in front of him, much to his mother's delight. But then, he hit a fakeout and donned an Oregon Ducks cap.

"Go Ducks," he said.

Take a look at the reaction here:

"Peyton Bowen mom looks pissed he took the Phil knight bag over the notre dame education lmao," one fan wrote.

Bowen, the No. 2 ranked safety in the country, had been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1 of this year. He took several unofficial visits to other schools after that initial commitment, but never made his way over to Eugene, per 247Sports.

Bowen is the Ducks' highest-ranked recruit since linebacker Justin Flowe joined the program in 2020.