Look: Referees Missed Big Call In Bucks vs. Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In a game as close as yesterday's Bucks-Celtics Game 3, every missed call could have been the difference. But one pretty badly missed call has been getting a lot of attention ever since the game ended.

Late in the game, Boston guard Marcus Smart took a free throw attempt that bounced off the backboard and towards him for a rebound attempt. But as he jumped into the air, Bucks forward Bobby Portis started grabbing Smart and kept him from securing the ball.

The Bucks managed to swat the ball away to avoid giving the ball back to the Celtics. But no foul was called. Had it been called, that would've been two more free throw attempts for Boston in what was ultimately a two-point Bucks win.

As you can image, Celtics fans are fuming over the missed call. But others believe that Boston's loss stems from other missed opportunities they had throughout the game. Some also pointed out that Smart should've gotten called for a lane violation as well:

There's plenty of blame to go around in Boston's Game 3 loss to Milwaukee. 15 missed field goals by Jayson Tatum, a combined 6-22 from three and giving up 42 points to Giannis Antetokounmpo are some of the bigger factors.

Game 4 will be Monday in Milwaukee. If the Celtics want to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole, they need to make the shots they get, not rely on the referees making favorable calls.

Will Boston even up the series in Game 4?