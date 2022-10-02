Look: Refs Missed A Big Penalty On Georgia Last Night

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs were seconds away from losing their No. 1 ranking on Saturday night, and maybe they should've.

Per ESPN Radio's Tim McKernan, refs missed a pretty blatant false start on a Georgia wide receiver on a fourth-down conversion.

McKernan's followers reacted to the missed call on social media.

"Vegas."

"Rigged for money."

"As I stated last night, the refs was gonna make sure UGA made it out that game alive at all cost.. can’t change my mind," another said.

"Be nice if Kentucky got that treatment on that winning TD…" a Wildcats fan tweeted.

"Ugh man."

"Par for the course," another commented. "Ho hum. Pass the butter."

"Man did the stanky leg."

Georgia escaped with a 26-22 win in enemy territory. But there's definitely plenty for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs to clean up going forward.