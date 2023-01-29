Look: Refs Missed A Critical Call On Eagles' 1st Drive

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in a huge fourth down reception to keep Philadelphia's opening scoring drive alive.

Or did he?

Upon further review, it appears Smith didn't secure the catch through the ground. Something that folks on social media pointed out pretty loudly.

"The DeVonta Smith one-handed catch should've actually been incomplete as the ball clearly hit the ground," said PFF's Ari Meirov. "Eagles hurried to the line, seems like the 49ers didn't get the correct angle in time. Huge, huge miss."

"Game changing."



"Sorry Niners, throw your challenge flag… that’s what it's for," a fan replied.

"Well now it makes sense why Smith was so adamant to hurry it up," a fan tweeted. "I thought that was odd."

"Shanahan and crumbling in big games- name a better duo."

"Refs missing a call in an NFC Championship??? Never seen that before.." another commented.

Tough one to swallow for Niners fans.