Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

There were some questionable-at-best penalties on the final drive of the game for the Rams that helped extend their game-winning play.

It looks like the referees missed a blatant penalty on the Rams, too.

“The defensive holding penalty against Cincinnati never should have happened anyway because the officials didn’t call an obvious false start on the entire offensive line,” Michael Hurley tweeted.

There were several missed penalties throughout the game, so you don’t want to put too much of an emphasis on one.

Still, it’s understandable for Bengals fans to be frustrated with this one.